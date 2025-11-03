Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore deeper cooperation in healthcare industry

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the healthcare industry, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, and Ukraine’s Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Economy, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to economic cooperation with Ukraine. Opportunities to expand relations across various economic sectors were highlighted, with trade and investment cooperation identified as key areas.

The parties also exchanged views on the enhancement of synergies within the healthcare sector, encompassing the potential for collaborative manufacturing of pharmaceutical innovations.

