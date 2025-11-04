Iran chronicles export activity via Khuzestan Province in 7M2025

In the first seven months of the current Iranian year, Khuzestan Province exported 12.2 million tons of goods worth $3.73 billion. Most exports went to Iraq, totaling $937 million and 4.13 million tons. Imports reached $5.26 billion and 11.2 million tons

