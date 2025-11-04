Iran chronicles export activity via Khuzestan Province in 7M2025
In the first seven months of the current Iranian year, Khuzestan Province exported 12.2 million tons of goods worth $3.73 billion. Most exports went to Iraq, totaling $937 million and 4.13 million tons. Imports reached $5.26 billion and 11.2 million tons
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy