Azerbaijan announces slew of nationwide new job opportunities on horizon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. More than 44,000 jobs are planned to be generated in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026" at today's meeting of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

He noted that as of October 1, 2025, 612 investment promotion documents were submitted to 508 business entities.

According to the minister, as a result of the implementation of projects for which investment promotion documents have been submitted, it is planned to invest about 7.4 billion manat ($4.3 billion) in local production.

Will be updated