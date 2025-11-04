Uzbekistan calls for new global framework to fight poverty

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented a set of major proposals aimed at strengthening global social justice and promoting sustainable development during the Second World Summit on Social Development held in Doha, Qatar, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

In his address, the head of state stressed the need to elevate international cooperation in the fight against poverty.

“We believe that the time has come to create a new financial architecture to combat poverty that will attract resources for social programs in developing countries,” President Mirziyoyev stated.

To this end, he proposed establishing a Global Social Justice Fund to support practical measures in reducing poverty and inequality.

The president also highlighted the importance of adopting modern and effective mechanisms to address employment challenges. He noted that the rapid spread of high technologies and artificial intelligence is leading to the loss of millions of jobs worldwide.

Active coordination between governments, businesses, and society must become a priority, he said, expressing hope that the initiative to develop a Global Initiative on Social Responsibility and Decent Work would be widely supported.

Another focus was the expansion of equal access to education as one of the most effective solutions to social problems. The president pointed out that the global economy loses nearly $1.4 trillion annually due to illiteracy, worsening inequality, and limiting opportunities for young people.

Uzbekistan, he stressed, fully supports the decisions of the inaugural meeting of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, proposing to host one of its future summits, with education as the main agenda item.

Mirziyoyev also underscored the importance of systemic protection for migrant workers and their families. He proposed organizing an international forum in Tashkent next year—in cooperation with the International Labour Organization and the International Organization for Migration—and adopting a global program to safeguard migrants’ rights.

Addressing the growing social implications of climate change, the president emphasized that extreme weather, desertification, and biodiversity loss predominantly affect vulnerable groups such as farmers and residents of environmentally stressed areas.

He announced Uzbekistan’s intention to launch a new socio-economic development model in the Aral Sea region, recognized by the UN as a zone of environmental innovation and technology, and expressed readiness to share this experience globally.

The president voiced confidence that the summit’s decisions will “instill faith and hope in millions of people and contribute to greater stability and prosperity worldwide.”

“Our main duty is to restore social harmony on the path of international development and ensure a decent quality of life for every person,” Mirziyoyev said.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s full support for the Doha Political Declaration adopted at the summit and its commitment to implement its principles in practice.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel