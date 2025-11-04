Azerbaijan’s securities market picks up steam with rising trade volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The total trading volume in Azerbaijan’s securities market in the first nine months of this year increased by 35 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 51.4 billion manat ($30.2 billion), said the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship devoted to the discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026,” Kazimov emphasized that the volume of transactions in the government securities market during the period reached 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion).

“In the same period, the volume of market operations with the Central Bank’s notes decreased by 39 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year, amounting to 1.21 billion manat ($71 million),” Kazimov emphasized.