Iran elevates product exports via Shahid Bahonar port in 7M2025
Exports through Iran’s Shahid Bahonar Port rose by 47 percent in value during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, reaching $573 million and 2.17 million tons. Imports totaled $221 million (down 29 percent) and 46,000 tons in the same period.
