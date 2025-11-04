Qazaq Air rolls out direct flights connecting Astana and Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air has announced the launch of direct regular flights between Astana and Samarkand starting from November 7, 2025, Trend reports.

The new route is anticipated to improve travel convenience and further reinforce tourism, business collaboration, and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Flights are scheduled to operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Sundays.

Projections indicate that the launch of this service will enhance air connectivity between the neighboring countries, generate new opportunities for tourists, entrepreneurs, and students, and provide an additional impetus to tourism, trade, educational, and cultural initiatives.

Qazaq Air, which is transitioning to Vietjet Qazaqstan, is a Kazakh airline conducting scheduled flights from its primary hub in Astana, with a principal focus on domestic routes. The airline was established to improve the safety and accessibility of interregional air traffic within Kazakhstan as well as in the border regions of neighboring countries.