Kazakhstan coming out with strong preference for mobile banking in 7M2025
In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan saw a strong shift toward digital payments, with over 80 percent of cashless transactions conducted via internet and mobile banking, and most cash withdrawals done through ATMs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy