Kazakhstan sees significant growth in POS terminals by July 2025
As of July 1, 2025, Kazakhstan's POS terminal count reached 1,364,509, marking a 17 percent increase from 2024. Most terminals (1,356,999) are at retail businesses, with around 7,500 at banks. This growth in POS terminals is driving the rise of cashless payments, making transactions easier for consumers and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.
