Kazakhstan and China set sights on boosting cargo along Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways and China Railway Corporation held a meeting in Beijing to discuss expanding freight transport, developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and infrastructure projects. Key topics included increasing capacity at the Dostyk–Alashankou crossing by 2026 and constructing the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway by 2028.
