SCO backs up UN regional climate summit in Kazakhstan

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have expressed support for holding a Regional Climate Summit under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) in Kazakhstan in 2026, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The decision was reflected in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States held on September 1 in China's Tianjin.

In addition, member states welcomed the outcomes of the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, organized as part of the "International Year of Glacier Preservation—2025" in Dushanbe.

The parties also articulated an affirmative evaluation of synergistic engagement in crisis intervention and reaffirmed their preparedness to enhance cooperative initiatives in disaster risk reduction, responsive action, and mitigation strategies.

