Kazakhstan, South Korea discuss prospects for cascade hydropower project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Officials from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, the KAZENERGY Association, and South Korean companies discussed prospects for implementing a cascade hydropower project in southeastern Kazakhstan and exploring broader cooperation in renewable energy development, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The talks took place during a working trip to South Korea by the Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov and General Director of the KAZENERGY Association Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The visit aimed to strengthen expertise in hydropower asset management and identify new areas for partnership in the energy sector.

Meetings were held with Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO), Korea South-East Power (KOEN), Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND). The parties explored opportunities for joint development of the proposed hydropower project and discussed potential models for technical and financial cooperation.

As part of the program, the delegation participated in technical sessions hosted by the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) in Daejeon. Discussions covered water resource policy, advanced hydropower technologies, and modern approaches to financing and implementing mid-sized hydropower projects.

The Kazakh representatives also visited K-water’s Integrated Water Resources Management Center and the Daecheong Dam, gaining insights into South Korea’s experience in efficient water and energy management.

To note, Kazakhstan is undergoing a transformative evolution in its renewable energy landscape, propelled by its extensive wind and solar resources and a strategic alignment with sustainable economic principles. The nation is poised to escalate its renewable capacity to 8.4 GW by 2035, leveraging mechanisms such as competitive auctions, feed-in tariffs, and targeted investment incentives to enhance the proportion of green energy within the national energy portfolio.

