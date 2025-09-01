Kyrgyzstan takes reins of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has passed to Kyrgyzstan and will be held under the motto “25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity,” Trend reports.

This was echoed in the Tianjin Declaration that was approved after the SCO Heads of State Council meeting that took place on September 1st in Tianjin.

The next meeting of the Council will take place in 2026 in Kyrgyzstan.

