Kyrgyzstan, Qatar cross paths for their inaugural consular consultations in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. The first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar were held in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan was led by Director of the Consular Department of the MFA Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, while the Qatari side was headed by Director of the Consular Department of the MFA Muhammad Abdullah Saeed Al-Subaiey.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue encompassing a plethora of topics of reciprocal significance and articulated their perspectives on the prevailing conditions and future trajectories of bilateral consular collaboration. Focused efforts were directed towards enhancing the legislative architecture and instituting the role of an honorary consul.

The safeguarding of citizenry entitlements and vested interests, alongside the establishment of conducive environments for their residency in both jurisdictions, was duly emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to maintain close and regular contacts on all issues of mutual concern.

