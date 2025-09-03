Chinese CNEEC to upgrade Uch-Kurgan HPP in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. Alpbek Sadyrov, Director General of Kyrgyzstan’s Electric Stations, and Wang Bo, Deputy General Director of China National Electric Engineering (CNEEC), have signed an additional agreement to simultaneously replace two hydro units at the Uch-Kurgan hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The agreement is part of the ongoing Uch-Kurgan HPP modernization project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The plant currently operates four hydro units, with plans to upgrade one unit per year.

In 2024, one unit underwent replacement and subsequent commissioning, resulting in an enhancement of its capacity from 45 MW to 54 MW. The secondary unit was transferred to the contractor in March for the reconstruction phase, with 65 percent of the operational tasks finalized to date, contributing an additional 9 MW to the overall capacity.

Based on discussions with the ADB and the contractor, the parties articulated endorsement for the concurrent substitution of dual units earmarked for the 2026–2027 timeline. This methodology is anticipated to augment the facility's aggregate operational capacity by 18 MW and signifies the inaugural parallel hydro unit substitution within Kyrgyzstan's energy restoration initiatives.

The project is led by CNEEC, a highly qualified Chinese engineering company. Officials pointed out that the simultaneous upgrade will ramp up national power generation capacity and boost electricity output from the reservoir, helping to push forward Kyrgyzstan’s broader energy development goals.

