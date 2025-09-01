Tajikistan advocates unified SCO effort against common threats

Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has urged the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to join efforts to enhance cooperation in addressing the challenges and threats of the modern world, Trend reports.

Rahmon made the remarks during his speech at the “SCO Plus” summit, held under the motto “Implementing Multilateralism, Ensuring Regional Security and Promoting Sustainable Development.”

Highlighting the role of the SCO in promoting multilateral cooperation, the President drew the attention of the summit participants, including heads of state and high-ranking representatives of organizations, to pressing issues and global problem-solving initiatives.

During the meeting, Rahmon briefed participants on Tajikistan’s ongoing activities in priority sectors, including transport, hydroenergy, industry, and other areas.

He called on all participants to strengthen cooperation in tackling contemporary challenges and threats.

Furthermore, Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s global initiatives, including efforts to address issues related to drinking water and glacier preservation, and called on all countries, regional bodies, and international organizations to engage in fruitful collaboration.