Presidents of Uzbekistan and, US engage in telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. On September 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of the US Donald Trump, Trend reports.

The sides discussed in detail the practical aspects of further strengthening Uzbek-US strategic partnership relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the outset of the talk, the US President highly appreciated and supported the irreversible reforms implemented in New Uzbekistan in recent years, aimed at modernizing the economy and improving the well-being of the population.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev, sincerely congratulated President Donald Trump on the impressive results of the US Administration's domestic and foreign policy. The contribution and efforts of the American side in the peaceful settlement of international and regional conflicts and ensuring global security and stability were particularly noted.

Significant attention was paid to expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion focused on promoting business cooperation projects in priority sectors and significantly increasing trade volumes.

In recent years, there has been steady growth in mutual trade indicators. In 2024, trade turnover between countries grew by 15 percent.

The portfolio of promising cooperation projects covers areas such as civil aviation, critical mineral resources, the electrical engineering industry, energy, agriculture, digital technologies, the financial sector, innovation, education, and many others.

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that a series of bilateral meetings and negotiations with leading US companies and organizations will be held this month to establish long-term and sustainable partnerships.

In addition, effective cooperation is being carried out in the field of security, primarily in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and illegal migration.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges are expanding, and branches of leading US universities are operating successfully in Tashkent.

Moreover, it was noted with satisfaction that the Uzbekistan national team will participate in the World Cup, which will be held next year in the US, for the first time. The US leader sincerely wished the Uzbek national team luck.

During the phone call, the heads of state also exchanged views on current international issues, including deepening regional cooperation between Central Asian states and the US in the C5+1 format.

The President of Uzbekistan invited President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time.

The parties agreed to continue high-level contacts to promote projects and programs of practical cooperation.

The telephone conversation between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US President Donald Trump took place in an open, constructive, and friendly atmosphere.