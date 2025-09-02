Iran flatly denies presence of IAEA watchdogs in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. There are currently no International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors in Iran, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, only two inspectors arrived in Iran to replace the fuel lists at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Baghaei noted that Iran's contacts with the IAEA are continuing.

The mutual understanding method is being regulated within the framework of the law adopted by the Iranian parliament, and the regulation of this method hasn't yet been completed.

Iran will make the relevant decision.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree on the entry into force of the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are not allowed to enter the country to conduct inspections. Entry of the agency's inspectors into the nation is contingent upon confirmation from Iran's Supreme National Security Council regarding the assurance of the nation's peaceful nuclear activities and the integrity of its nuclear infrastructure.

Bushehr NPP’s first unit began operations in 2011 and was officially handed over to Iranian control by a Russian nuclear company in 2013. Since then, the unit has produced electricity at a maximum capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours and has generated over 65 billion kilowatt-hours over 10 years.

