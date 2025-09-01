Iran's Pezeshkian leaning towards regional transit cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ Iran is prepared to offer its transit opportunities in order to strengthen regional cooperation and establish new communications between different countries, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China, Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran’s Chabahar port is on the verge of tying the knot with the country’s railway network, signaling a significant leap in bridging China with Central Asian states and Afghanistan.

The head of state went on to say that there are a lot of opportunities and incentives for investors to set up logistics centers at the Chabahar port.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited China on August 31 to attend the SCO summit.

The SCO Tianjin Summit 2025 represents the 25th convocation of the Heads of State Council within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, scheduled to transpire from August 31 to September 1, 2025, in the geopolitical hub of Tianjin, People's Republic of China. This marks the quintuple occurrence of the People's Republic of China as the host nation for the annual SCO summit, representing the most expansive iteration in the historical continuum of the SCO's convenings.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel