Georgian PM to attend opening of China Import Expo in Shanghai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Shanghai at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the Government of Georgia announced, Trend reports.

During the visit, Kobakhidze is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart and take part in the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo, where Georgia is participating this year as a guest of honor.

According to the statement, more than 40 Georgian companies will be represented at the exhibition, showcasing the country’s products and investment potential.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze is accompanied by a government delegation that includes Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songhulashvili, Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, Minister of Infrastructure Revaz Sokhadze, President of the National Bank Natia Turnava, and Head of the Government Administration Levan Jorjoliani.