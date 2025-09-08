Azerbaijan’s Energy Authority seeks bids for network equipment procurement

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency has announced a tender for the procurement of network and infrastructure equipment. The participation fee is 30.8 manat ($18). Proposals must be submitted by 11:00 (GMT+4) on September 25, 2025, with the tender packages to be opened at the same time.

