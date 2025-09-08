BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The Formula 1 World Championship concluded its European leg with a historic Italian Grand Prix. The race was held for the 75th time and was remembered for both intense battles and new records, the Baku City Circuit told Trend.

The weekend began promisingly for Ferrari and McLaren drivers. On Friday and Saturday, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc fought at the front rows, thrilling the fans. However, in qualifying, Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in history, claiming pole position and breaking Hamilton’s 2020 record. Lando Norris secured second place, while Oscar Piastri was third.

In Sunday’s race, Verstappen recovered quickly from a small mistake at the start and soon regained the lead. After his pit stop on lap 38, he maximized his pace, leaving no chance to his rivals. Verstappen claimed his 3rd victory of the season and the 66th of his career, while also delivering Red Bull’s 125th win in history. In addition, the Dutch driver broke Michael Schumacher’s 2003 record for the fastest race ever at Monza.

The remaining podium places went to McLaren – Lando Norris finished second, setting the fastest lap on the final lap to deny Verstappen a hat-trick, and Oscar Piastri completed the double for his team in third. Ferrari fans, however, had to settle for fourth place with Charles Leclerc and sixth with Lewis Hamilton. The top ten was rounded out by George Russell (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Kimi Antonelli, and Isack Hadjar.

In the overall standings, Oscar Piastri leads with 324 points, followed by his teammate Lando Norris on 293 and Max Verstappen on 230. McLaren dominates the Constructors’ Championship with 617 points and could secure the title early in Baku.

Thus, the European leg has concluded, and one of the decisive chapters of the season – the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – is approaching. The eyes of the world are now on Baku: Formula 1 is already running on Baku time.

