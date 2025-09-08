Azerbaijan's Shamakhi Grape and Wine Festival unveils entertainment lineup (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The upcoming Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi is set to be a real treat, shining a spotlight on Azerbaijan’s winemaking heritage while serving up a feast of entertainment for all who attend, ​Trend reports.

The festival, held at the “Shirvan Wines” viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, will kick off with a special show featuring a lineup of diverse musical performances on September 13.

The opening day will feature the “Mexican Band” performing Latin and samba music, as well as the “Gaga Band” with dynamic rock and hip-hop performances, and “The Passion Band” performing with string instruments. “Dihaj,” led by Diana Hajiyeva, who represented Azerbaijan in Eurovision, will present experimental electronic music. Renowned Azerbaijani jazz singer Ulviyya Rahimova and young composer-performer Kazim Candir will also entertain attendees. Eurovision champions Nigar Jamal and Dilara Kazimova, along with Cuban singer and choreographer Edglis Hayle, are set to light a fire under the audience and keep the good times rolling. DJ Irada and DJ Kamo will bring the house down with a mix of fresh beats and classic tunes.

On the second day, contemporary pop singer Sevanna will open the festival, followed by saxophonist Teymur Suleymanbeyli and the “Suleymanbeyli Group,” retro-pop band “Retro Band,” “The Voice Türkiye” winner Elnur Huseynov, and pop singer Nura Suri. Xalq artist Tunzale Agayeva, pop singer Samir Piriyev, and returning performers Nigar Jamal and DJ Kamo will also take the stage.

Over the two days, festival-goers can participate in interactive activities, wine tastings, and masterclasses while exploring Azerbaijan’s tourism and viticulture. The festival highlights local grape and wine production, aims to boost export potential, and shares the history and achievements of the country’s winemaking sector. Twenty-three wine brands will be in the mix, rubbing elbows with exhibitions, masterclass zones, and pavilions from well-loved restaurants.

Tickets are up for grabs via iTicket.az.

