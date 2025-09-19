Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with former executive director of UN-HABITAT (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with the mayor of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, former Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif, as part of her working visit to Malaysia, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The current bilateral rapport between Azerbaijan and Malaysia was addressed during the meeting.

While articulating the sequence of events and engagements during her visit, the speaker underscored the critical importance of these interactions for the sustained enhancement of the intergovernmental and parliamentary linkages between our respective entities.

The mayor of Kuala Lumpur mentioned her trips to Azerbaijan and meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and shared the favorable impressions from the progress of our country and its capital city of Baku.

She also mentioned her having held national city planning in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Zangilan as Executive Director of UN-HABITAT.

Besides, she lauded the work done in Aghdam, Zangilan, and Fuzuli in Azerbaijan within a short period and the infrastructure projects implemented there.

The dialogue initiated an exploration of the potential synergies for forthcoming collaborative endeavors between Baku and Kuala Lumpur.



Additionally, the talks ensued regarding various pertinent issues of mutual relevance to both parties.

