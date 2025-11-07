President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership puts Azerbaijan at forefront of COP success - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Despite serious obstacles and uncertainties, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, held one of the most successful COP 29 and resolutely implemented this process, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

In her speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30), held in Belém, Federative Republic of Brazil, Gafarova noted that at COP 29, Azerbaijan managed to overcome differences between the parties and reach a historic consensus on issues that had not been resolved in previous negotiations.

The Speaker added that COP 29 demonstrated that even in times of geopolitical tension, mistrust, and economic uncertainty, countries can unite and act together for the common good.

"This was a true testament to the triumph of multilateralism that Azerbaijan was able to achieve despite ongoing challenges," she said.

