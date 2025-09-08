Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares weekly advances on mine clearance in nation's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ A total of 33 anti-tank mines, 165 anti-personnel mines, and 726 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and defused in the liberated territories from September 1 through September 7, Trend reports ANAMA

Meanwhile, a total of 1,304.6 hectares of territory were cleared of mines.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of the Gazakh district.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.