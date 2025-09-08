Azerbaijani Railways meets US business mission to discuss cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, one of the AZCON Holding companies, Rovshan Rustamov, has met with a US business delegation visiting Azerbaijan, ADY said in a statement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the guests were informed about ADY's activities, especially the work done to scale up cargo transportation volumes on the Middle Corridor.

The meeting noted that ADY successfully continues its activities to diversify routes on the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

Besides, the meeting pointed out that as a result of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line upgrade, the annual cargo capacity was increased from one million tons to five million tons, and an agreement was reached between ADY and the China Railways State Corporation in July to increase the potential of the mentioned line.

The appointment of an ADY representative in Xi'an Port and the opening of a container yard with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 TEU, and last month, China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT) joining the joint venture "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd." were appreciated as significant achievements for the development of the Middle Corridor and East-West-East transportation.

The meeting additionally emphasized that the Zangezur corridor ("Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity - TRIPP"), which will be implemented in accordance with the agreement reached in Washington in August, will ensure the continuity of cargo flows along the Middle Corridor and will give impetus to economic development and regional integration.

The ADY Chairman said that the work done, including the integration of the Baku Port, which the US business delegation visited the other day, into the ADY, thereby transforming ADY into a large-scale transport and logistics group combining railway, port, terminal, and forwarding services, has already yielded positive results.

During the eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan received 265 block trains from China via the Middle Corridor, while the number of trains received in the same period last year was 168.

Over the same period, about 70,000 TEU containers were transshipped at the Baku Port. This is a 47 percent increase compared to the same period last year (47,157 TEU).

The meeting further noted that ADY's priorities are decarbonization for emission reduction and the use of clean technologies, digitalization for the use of smart systems for safer, faster, more efficient operations, and sustainability that supports long-term development and environmental responsibility.

The US business delegation thanked ADY for the detailed information on the company's large-scale activities and expressed their interest in cooperation, especially in freight transportation along international corridors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel