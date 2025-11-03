Azerbaijan's Ganja hosts first national aerobics gymnastics championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Ganja city in Azerbaijan rolled out the red carpet for the nation’s inaugural national aerobic gymnastics championship on November 2, Trend reports.

The showdown unfolded at the Ganja Sports Palace. The gymnasts taking part in the event showcased their skills across a range of age groups and programs, leaving no stone unturned. The program covered a whole gamut of categories:

Pre-Juniors (2017–2018): individual performances

Children (2014–2016): individual, mixed pair, trio, and group programs

Teenagers (2011–2013): individual, mixed pair, trio, group, and aerodance programs

Youth: individual and trio compositions

Close to 60 gymnasts threw their hats in the ring, proudly representing the "Ojag Sport" Club and the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex. Participants pulled out all the stops, showcasing their skills with grit and a dash of creativity. Top-notch performers were given their just desserts in the form of medals and diplomas.



The championship shone a spotlight not just on individual talent but also on the glue that holds a team together, showcasing unity and the true spirit of sportsmanship. The event also acted as a dress rehearsal for the inaugural European Championship for Youth and Under-15 gymnasts, set to take place in Ganja from November 9 through 11.

We congratulate all participants on their dedication and excellent performances and wish them new achievements in upcoming competitions.

