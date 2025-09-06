Romania’s international reserves strengthen on higher inflows
Photo: Wikipedia
Romania’s foreign exchange reserves rose to 65.2 billion euros at the end of August, driven by higher inflows to government and EU accounts. Combined with stable gold holdings, the country’s total international reserves reached nearly 75 billion euros.
