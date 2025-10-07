Lithuania set to stage largest-ever mobilization exercise “Vyčio Skliautas”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Lithuania is set to conduct its largest national mobilization readiness exercise, Vyčio Skliautas (“The Shield of Vytis”), from October 6 to 11 for the second consecutive year, Trend reports.

The drills are coordinated by the National Crisis Management Center and the Department of Mobilization and Civil Resistance under the Ministry of National Defense, Trend reports.

The main goal of the exercise is to assess the condition of the country’s national mobilization system — testing how state institutions would reorganize, mobilize resources, and maintain vital public functions in preparation for national defense amid a rapidly changing security environment.

“In these challenging times, Lithuanian institutions, non-governmental organizations, and citizens are doing a great deal to ensure we are ready to face emerging threats,” said Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė. “This unity is our strength. But even the best plans must be tested in practice — and that is exactly what these exercises are for. They are among the most significant nationwide readiness tests and will strengthen our preparedness.”

During Vyčio Skliautas, government institutions, municipalities, and NGOs will test their coordination in responding to conventional and hybrid threats, including disinformation, cyberattacks, and energy security disruptions. Participants will also practice decision-making for national defense and host-nation support. The exercise scenario is designed to be as realistic as possible, requiring participants to solve complex and dynamic challenges.

Evacuation and Air Alert Drills

As part of the exercise, authorities will conduct a civil evacuation training on October 7–8, simulating the relocation of residents from Vilnius railway station to other municipalities. Detailed information on timing and routes will be announced separately.

In addition, an air alert response test will be held to evaluate Lithuania’s ability to detect and counter aerial threats. The exercise will assess coordination between the Armed Forces, State Border Guard Service, Public Security Service, Police Department, and other institutions. Public warning systems will be tested, including the activation of sirens and mobile alerts through the national warning system. Residents are asked to follow official communications carefully during the exercises.

Testing Hospitals and Civil Infrastructure

The drills will also evaluate how hospitals and medical institutions are prepared to transition to mobilization mode while maintaining essential healthcare services.

At the same time, Lithuania’s military commandant network will train to ensure public safety, law and order, and cooperation with civil authorities during emergencies or mobilization. Commandant units will also practice protecting critical infrastructure facilities.

“The exercises will allow us to test the ability of state institutions to operate under mobilization conditions, ensure continuity of operations, and strengthen civil–military cooperation,” said Deputy Minister of National Defense Tomas Godliauskas. “This will help us identify weaknesses and refine existing action plans to be ready for any unexpected situation.”

Nationwide Involvement

The exercise involves 115 institutions and organizations, including all 60 municipalities. Key participants include the Government Chancellery, all ministries, the State Security Department, the Defense Staff of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the Supreme Court, the Bank of Lithuania, and the State Food and Veterinary Service. Together, they form the State Mobilization Operations Center (VMOC), which coordinates national efforts to maintain essential services and resource management during mobilization.

Non-governmental organizations such as the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, Red Cross, Caritas, Food Bank, and Order of Malta will also participate, alongside representatives of the World Lithuanian Community abroad. Major retail chains — Maxima, Rimi, Lidl, and Iki — will join in testing cooperation with government agencies during crises.

In total, about 1,200 civil servants, officers, and municipal representatives, along with 1,000 volunteers, are expected to take part in Vyčio Skliautas 2025.