Uzbekistan reveals uptick in investment inflows from leading global partners
Photo: Foreign Ministry of Greece
As of July 1, 2025, Uzbekistan has seen a significant rise in foreign investment, with the total number of enterprises involving foreign capital reaching 16,685—a 20. percent increase compared to last year. This growth highlights the country’s expanding economic ties, particularly with major investors from China, Russia,Türkiye, and other key global partners.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy