Azerbaijani banks expand lending to national economy in 6M2025
The volume of loans issued to Azerbaijan’s economy rose to nearly 30.1 billion manat as of June, reflecting steady growth driven by both public and private banks. Private banks continued to lead in total lending, while non-bank credit institutions saw the fastest year-on-year growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy