Tajikistan and Flanders explore new avenues for trade, science and tourism

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 12. A delegation from the Government of Flanders, Kingdom of Belgium, touched down in Dushanbe on August 11 for a five-day visit, looking to strike while the iron is hot and broaden their cooperation with Tajikistan across the board in economy, investment, science, technology, industrialization, green energy, and tourism, Trend reports.

The visit was announced by Rustam Emomali, Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, on his official social media. According to the chairman, the mission is led by Jill Willem Suetens, Head of the Protocol and Administrative Department of the Flemish Government, at the invitation of the Dushanbe city administration.

The program includes meetings with the leadership of Dushanbe, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, the Committee for Tourism Development, the National Academy of Sciences, and other institutions. Delegates will also visit cultural and historical sites, including the National Museum, the Kokhi Navruz complex, the Gissar Fortress, and the Varzob district, to explore Tajikistan’s tourism potential.

Flanders, one of Belgium’s most developed trade and industrial regions and home to major port cities such as Antwerp, Bruges, Ghent, and Ostend, plays a key role in the country’s economy. In 2024, the region ranked 15th globally in export volume, with strengths in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, machinery, vehicles, textiles, and precious stones. Bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Flanders in the fiscal year 2024 reached an impressive aggregate of over 108 million euros, characterized by Tajikistan's exportation of goods valued at 102.36 million euros, juxtaposed with an importation figure of 5.73 million euros from the Flanders region.

