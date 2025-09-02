Iran witnessing drop in number of passenger flights taking off from its airports
Passenger flights from Iranian airports fell by 19% to 94,900 between March 21 and July 22, 2025. This is down from 117,000 flights during the same period last year. Mehrabad handled 33,500 flights, Mashhad 20,400, and Shiraz 7,280.
