Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan continues to grow in Sep. 2025
The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan has risen to about 830,000, marking steady growth since the start of the year. Active value-added tax (VAT) payers also increased to over 56,000, while business entities climbed to nearly 230,000.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy