France’s gas consumption declines despite higher gas-fired power output

France’s natural gas consumption declined 5.4% year-on-year in July 2025, reaching 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to the latest outlook from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The drop was largely driven by lower demand in the industrial and residential sectors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register