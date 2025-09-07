France’s gas consumption declines despite higher gas-fired power output
France’s natural gas consumption declined 5.4% year-on-year in July 2025, reaching 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to the latest outlook from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The drop was largely driven by lower demand in the industrial and residential sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy