EU gas storage rises in July, lags year-ago levels - GECF

European countries continued the net gas injection season in July 2025, with average daily volumes in underground storage (UGS) across the EU rising to 66.0 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 55.8 bcm in June, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

