Kazakhstan, Ukraine discuss prospects for expanding bilateral and multilateral co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening it across all areas of common concern.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace based on the principles of international law, which will contribute to strengthening stability in the region.



In the first quarter of 2025, total trade turnover between the two countries amounted to approximately $100.8 million, which is 0.5 percent lower than in the same period last year.