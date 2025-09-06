Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price elevates

On September 6, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 926 million rials ($1,614), up from 925 million rials ($1,612) on September 4. The older version traded at 868 million rials ($1,512), while the half and quarter coins sold for 495 million rials ($863) and 288 million rials ($501), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 86.1 million rials ($151),

