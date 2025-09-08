Iran's capital market records decline in 5M2025

Iran’s capital market saw an overall decline in the fifth month of the Iranian year, with total market value dropping to about $193 billion from $217 billion the previous month. While the Tehran Stock Exchange and OTC trading fell, the Product Exchange rose to roughly $3.6 billion, and the Energy Exchange remained stable at around $234 million

