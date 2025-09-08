Kazakhstan to turn over new leaf in farmland management with AI and satellite tech

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The efficiency of satellite monitoring of agricultural lands using artificial intelligence needs to be improved, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his annual Address to the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As the President of Kazakhstan noted, the strategic resource that should serve the development of the country and the welfare of all citizens is, without a doubt, the land.

“I have initiated large-scale work on the withdrawal of unused and illegally acquired agricultural lands with their subsequent redistribution. Land should not remain ownerless; it should be given only to those who recognize its value,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev also highlighted that since the year 2022, an impressive total exceeding 13.5 million hectares of arable land has been reinstated within the territorial confines of Kazakhstan.



“Nevertheless, a mere 6 million hectares of the reverted territory have been allocated to novel land utilizers by the akimats (local governance bodies). It is evident that previously underutilized agrarian terrains ought to be transformed into hubs of productivity, capital infusion, and workforce engagement. Consequently, the objective for the akimats is to facilitate the reintegration of all reverted agricultural territories into a state of perpetual circulation by the midpoint of 2026. This initiative will additionally address the issue of forage deficiencies,” stated Tokayev.



The president asserts that to eradicate systemic abuses and bureaucratic inefficiencies in land relations, a paradigm shift in the operational framework for the allocation of agricultural land is imperative.

“Decisions on land distribution should be made digitally based on electronic tenders. The government must propose the corresponding legislative changes by the end of the year. It is especially important to use digital technologies more broadly in this area. Already, space monitoring and geoanalytics help identify unused lands and return them to circulation. We need to move further,” he added.

