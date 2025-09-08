Equinor, Shell appoint CEO and chair for new UK JV Adura

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Equinor and Shell have announced the appointment of Neil McCulloch as Chief Executive Officer and Nicoletta Giadrossi as Chair of their UK offshore joint venture, Adura, Trend reports.

The move marks a key step in establishing Adura as the largest independent producer in the UK North Sea.

Neil McCulloch, currently CEO of Spirit Energy, brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector. “I’m honoured to lead Adura at this pivotal moment,” he said. “Adura has a clear purpose — to deliver secure energy for the UK. I look forward to building a business that is operationally excellent, future-focused, and grounded in strong values.”

Nicoletta Giadrossi, an experienced Chair and Non-Executive Director in energy and infrastructure companies, added: “Adura represents a unique opportunity to shape the future of UK energy. I’m excited to work with Neil and the Board to ensure Adura delivers long-term value for all stakeholders — with safety, sustainability, and performance at its core.”

Adura was created in December 2024, combining Equinor and Shell’s UK offshore oil and gas assets. Headquartered at Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building, the venture aims to sustain domestic production and support UK energy security. Regulatory approvals are ongoing, with the company expected to launch by the end of 2025.