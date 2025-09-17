Iran puts brakes on imports from Kazakhstan
Iran’s imports from Kazakhstan fell 46.7 percent in value to $13 million and 33 percent in weight to 37,400 tons in early 2025. Last year, imports were 55,800 tons worth $24.4 million. Despite this, Iran’s non-oil trade with Kazakhstan grew 8.7 percent in value and 30.6 percent in weight to 183,000 tons worth $109 million.
