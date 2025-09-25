bp highlights significance of co-op with Azerbaijan in green energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The UK remains one of Azerbaijan’s closest partners in attracting investments, stimulating economic growth, and supporting sustainable development, said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of bp for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian Region, Trend reports.

Speaking at the First Azerbaijan-Britain Political Dialogue at ADA University, Aslanbayli emphasized the importance of the company’s long-term collaboration with Azerbaijan.

“We are proud of our 30-year history in Azerbaijan, but we look to the future with equal confidence. Our focus is not only on the successful completion of current oil and gas projects but also on creating new opportunities in renewable energy, green transformation, and the energy transition,” he said.

The VP added that bp’s partnership with Azerbaijan has become a key part of the company’s British identity in the country.

“For us, it is an honor to be part of this journey. We are proud to continue contributing to the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Britain relations. It is particularly inspiring to see growing interest among Azerbaijani youth in green energy and sustainable development. This is a path toward a cleaner, safer, and more reliable future,” Aslanbayli concluded.

