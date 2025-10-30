Gateway Ventures Int'l advances projects with Dragon Oil in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. Gateway Ventures International Inc. is implementing a series of oil and gas projects in Turkmenistan, including collaborations with Dragon Oil LLC, Eziz Meredov, sales and logistics manager at Gateway Ventures, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the "Turkmenistan Oil and Gas" conference, Meredov noted that a key focus of the partnership is a five-year service contract with Dragon Oil, which includes underwater inspections of offshore structures.

"To carry out these operations, we deploy our own team of IMCA-certified divers. The project is conducted fully in compliance with international norms and standards," Meredov said.

He added that the company is completing a corrosion monitoring project for the same operator.

"We are proud of the work accomplished, the project is nearing completion, and the client is satisfied with the results. This can be considered a successful example of our collaboration," he noted.

Meredov emphasized that participation in the conference provided an opportunity to discuss expanding cooperation with other oil and gas enterprises in Turkmenistan.