Iran's joint gas field with Qatar elevates production

The commissioning of the fourth infill well in the South Pars gas field has increased gas production by 1.8 million cubic meters per day. Over the past eight months, four infill wells have raised total production by 7 million cubic meters per day. Another four wells are planned by March 20, 2026, which will further boost output.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register