Uzbekistan advances renewable transition with solar cashback program
Uzbek households are increasingly benefiting from the country’s push toward clean energy, as state subsidies for rooftop solar power continue to expand, rewarding consumers for every kilowatt-hour supplied to the national grid.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy