Donald Trump reveals new investment roadmap with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Uzbekistan will direct nearly $35 billion into the U.S. economy over the next three years through purchases of American products and investment projects, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, Trend reports.

“I am thrilled to announce an incredible trade and economic deal between the United States and Uzbekistan. Over the next three years, Uzbekistan will be purchasing and investing almost $35 billion in key American sectors, including critical minerals, aviation, automotive parts, infrastructure, agriculture, energy and chemicals, information technology, and others,” Trump stated.

He mentioned that the total volume of investments is set to soar past $100 billion in the coming decade.

The U.S. president expressed his gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and emphasized the United States’ readiness for “a long and productive relationship” with the republic.

On November 6, Trump held a meeting at the White House with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as part of the C5+1 Central Asia–U.S. Summit.

