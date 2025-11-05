BEV market is wide open, BCG report says as electric adoption accelerates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Global consumers are embracing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and digital innovation at unprecedented rates, according to a major survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Trend reports.

“The BEV market is wide open,” the report declares, with 71% of current BEV drivers planning to buy another BEV for their next vehicle — a sign of growing satisfaction and long-term commitment. In comparison, only about 50% of non-BEV owners say they will repurchase the same engine type.

Environmental concerns remain a key motivator, but the appeal of advanced technology and cost savings is increasingly driving adoption. In the US and China, over 50% of respondents cited access to cutting-edge features as the top reason for choosing BEVs, while in Europe, 47% pointed to financial savings.

BCG’s findings show regional contrasts: 28% of US and 24% of European consumers say they would never switch to a BEV, while in China that number drops to just 6%. “Over time, BEVs will likely secure greater ownership given that younger generations are more likely to favor them,” the authors note.

The survey also underscores how digital technology is transforming vehicle ownership and buying habits. Consumers increasingly expect over-the-air software updates, multi-ecosystem infotainment, and even online purchases — with 31% saying they would buy their next vehicle entirely online. Among those aged 18–30, that figure jumps to 44%.

“Software and technology are becoming non-negotiables,” the report says. “Consumers are interested in buying cars entirely online.”

The report concludes that automakers must quickly adapt to meet the expectations of a tech-savvy, sustainability-minded generation. “In the next five years, consumers intent on buying vehicles will look to buy from the brands that give them what they want,” BCG warns.