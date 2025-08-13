Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on contents of humanitarian cargo dispatched to Ukraine

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The humanitarian cargo from Azerbaijan to Ukraine includes a total of 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 25 generators and seven sets of transformers, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy Jahid Mikayilov told local media, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the aim of sending the equipment is to lend a helping hand in getting the electricity back on track for the areas hit hard by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"The humanitarian aid consisting of 10 TIRs is being sent today. The cargo is expected to be delivered to Ukraine within two weeks.

The next part of the equipment, organized upon the request of the Ukrainian side and with a total value of $2 million, will be sent in an additional nine TIRs.

The equipment was manufactured in Azerbaijan," he added.

